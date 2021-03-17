The Buffalo Sabres have fired head coach Ralph Krueger in the midst of a 12-game winless skid.

The Sabres made the move after their loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, dropping their record on the season to 6-18-4. The Sabres, who last won on Feb. 23, have an NHL-low 16 points, and just two points in their past 12.

Krueger has another year on his contract next season paying him $3.75 million which the Sabres will owe him https://t.co/5LOoz2YsrT — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 17, 2021

Krueger was in his second season behind the bench in Buffalo. He led the Sabres to a 30-31-8 record last year in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. They failed to make the qualifying round of the playoffs.

Prior to his time with the Sabres, Krueger spent five years as chairman of Southampton Football Club in England. Krueger also coached Team Europe to second place at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, losing to Team Canada in the championship game.

Krueger’s first head coaching job in the NHL came with the Edmonton Oilers in the lockout-shortened 2012-13. He was fired with a 19-22-7 record.