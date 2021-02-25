What should Ducharme focus on fixing first for the Habs?

The Buffalo Sabres announced just prior to puck drop Thursday night that forward Jack Eichel has been scratched due to a lower-body injury.

Injury update: Sabres forward Jack Eichel will not play tonight due to a lower-body injury. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 26, 2021

Eichel took part in warmups Thursday night but will join Tobias Reider and Jeff Skinner as scratches against the New Jersey Devils.

The 24-year-old has played in every Sabres' game so far this season, including Tuesday's win over the Devils where he recorded an assist and two shots on goal in 17:31 of ice time.

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Eichel "banged his ankle Tuesday in NJ during a collision with Nico Hischier" and did not participate in Thursday's morning skate.

Repeating: Eichel has a lower-body injury. He sat out the morning skate today. Took warmups and couldn't go. He clearly banged his ankle Tuesday in NJ during a collision with Nico Hischier. So let's cut the stupid rumors off right there. https://t.co/j0FO7NeaOW — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 26, 2021

In his place, Riley Sheahan started between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart Thursday night.

He has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 16 games so far this season.