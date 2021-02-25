The Buffalo Sabres announced just prior to puck drop Thursday night that forward Jack Eichel has been scratched due to a lower-body injury.

Eichel took part in warmups Thursday night but will join Tobias Reider and Jeff Skinner as scratches against the New Jersey Devils.

The 24-year-old has played in every Sabres' game so far this season, including Tuesday's win over the Devils where he recorded an assist and two shots on goal in 17:31 of ice time.

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, Eichel "banged his ankle Tuesday in NJ during a collision with Nico Hischier" and did not participate in Thursday's morning skate. 

In his place, Riley Sheahan started between Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart Thursday night.

He has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in 16 games so far this season.