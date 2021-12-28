The Buffalo Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Kalle Kossila have been placed on waivers Monday.

Dea, 26, appeared in three games for the Sabres in 2019-20. In 57 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans last season, Dea recorded 15 goals and 39 points.

In 32 NHL appearances, Dea has five goals and seven points split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Sabres.

Kossila had three goals and six points in 12 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season.

In 19 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, the 27-year-old has two goals and an assist.