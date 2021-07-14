Insider Trading: What's next for the Wild after buying out Parise, Suter?

Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no-move clause for the Seattle Expansion Draft, his agent Don Meehan confirmed to The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

Skinner had seven goals and 14 points in 53 games with the Sabres this season. He's signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $9 million.

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams approached Meehan about Skinner waiving his clause on Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old signed an eight-year, $72 million contract in Buffalo after scoring a career-high 40 goals and posting 63 games in his first season with the team in 2018-19.

Selected seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner has 265 goals and 479 points in 773 career games with the Hurricanes and Sabres.