The Buffalo Sabres will be retiring Ryan Miller's No. 30 next season, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to see his jersey raised into the rafters.

Miller, who spent 11 years playing goaltender with the Sabres, will join Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, Rene Robert, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine and Dominik Hasek in receiving the honour.

Next season, number 30 will take its rightful place in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/3Z2Mos4kso — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 10, 2022

Selected by the Sabres in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL Draft, Miller posted a 284-186-57 record in 540 games with the team from 2002-2014, when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues. The 41-year-old is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, wins and losses and sits third in both save percentage (.916) and goals-against average (2.60).

Miller retired last year after completing his fourth season with the Anaheim Ducks to complete his 18-year NHL career. He sits 14th all-time with 391 career NHL wins.