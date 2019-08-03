The Buffalo Sabres have avoided an arbitrator's decision with goaltender Linus Ullmark, agreeing to terms on a one-year $1.325 million contract.

We have agreed to terms with goaltender Linus Ullmark on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.325 million. pic.twitter.com/Xo3VriUX7x — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 3, 2019

The 26-year-old recorded a 15-14-5 record and his first two NHL shutouts in 37 appearances during his first full NHL season in 2018-19. The Swedish goaltender has appeared in 63 games, posting a 24-27-7 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average.

Ullmark will become an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Sabres settled their other outstanding arbitration case today (a two-year, $2.85 million deal for defenceman Jake McCabe). After settling both of their outstanding arbitration cases on Saturday, the team stands at $1.059,524 over the salary cap for the upcoming season per CapFriendly. Buffalo has a 48-hour window in which they could buy out a player to help the team become cap compliant.