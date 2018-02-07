Will Burrows get suspended for knee on Hall?

Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows has been down this road before.

The veteran winger will have a telephone hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday and is eligible to receive a ban of six games or more for kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall in a game Tuesday night.

Before joining the Senators, Burrows spent parts of 12 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and had a few run-ins with NHL authority figures.

"Hockey's a fast game and those things are going to happen. There's nothing we can do about it. We're going to live with the league ruling and move forward."

Those were the comments from Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning after Burrows was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Alexei Emelin in October of 2014.

For his part, Burrows said that he didn’t attempt to hurt Emelin with the hit.

Burrows will not be considered a repeat offender for the Hall incident because this, his only other suspension, happened more than 18 months ago.

For monetary forfeiture purposes, Alex Burrows is not considered a repeat offender in eyes of @NHLPlayerSafety. His last suspension was Oct. 30, 2014, well outside 18-month window. He was fined $5k for roughing #sjsharks DeMelo on Dec. 9, 2017. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 7, 2018

While that is the 36-year-old’s only suspension over the course of his 13-year NHL career, it is not the only time he’s gotten close or crossed the line.

Burrows has been hit in the pocket book twice by the league disciplinarians.

Earlier this season as a member of the Senators, he received a $5,000 fine for roughing San Jose Sharks defenceman Dylan DeMelo, in an incident where he was tagged with a major penalty and a game misconduct for butt-ending his opponent in the face.

Ottawa’s Alexandre Burrows fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing San Jose’s Dylan DeMelo. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 11, 2017

Burrows was also fined $2,500 in January of 2010 for conduct deemed detrimental to the league due to comments he made regarding referee Stephane Auger after a game against the Nashville Predators.

Burrows was called for three penalties in the third period of that game and contended that the calls were made in retribution for an incident that occurred between the same teams and referee earlier in the season.

In the initial game, Auger called a major and a game misconduct on Jerred Smithson of the Predators that the league would eventually overturn, saying Burrows dove on the play.

"It was personal," Burrows said about Auger following the January contest. "The ref came over to me and said I made him look bad in Nashville on the Smithson hit. He said he was going to get me back tonight and he did his job in the third."

He also said he would like to see Auger sit out the rest of the season for his actions.

One action that Burrows was neither fined nor suspended for was an alleged bite on the finger of Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron during Game 1 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

During a scrum, Bergeron face-washed Burrows with his glove and claimed that the Canucks forward bit his finger; the league could not find proof that it was intentional.

“After reviewing the incident, including speaking with the on-ice officials, I can find no conclusive evidence that Alex Burrows intentionally bit the finger of Patrice Bergeron,” NHL’s senior vice-president of hockey operations Mike Murphy said in a release when announcing there would be no punishment.

Burrows also apologized to former NHLer Patrick O’Sullivan in 2015 after admitting he had made comments about the retired player’s documented physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father.

“Burrows (was the) only guy who said he wanted to hurt me like my father did,” O’Sullivan tweeted. “(That’s) why I can’t stand him.”

Burrows owned up to the remarks.

“I apologize if I offended him back then. I did say some stuff that may now, looking back ... I could see how it would’ve offended him, like a lot of things I said back in the day,” Burrows said.

Jordin Tootoo also alleged that Burrows had crossed the line with comments made to him during a game in 2015.

Burrows denies that any lines were crossed with Tootoo.