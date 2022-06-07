The Toronto Blue could be looking for pitching depth after starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 2 with forearm inflammation.

This is the second time the 35-year-old lefty has been placed on the injured list after he missed 23 games with a similar injury at the beginning of the season.

Ryu’s availability has led to concerns about the Blue Jays’ pitching depth.

“On a scale of one to 10, it’s got to be a 10,” ESPN’s Buster Olney told TSN1050 on Monday about the Blue Jays’ level of concern for Ryu. “The velocity drop, the performance, what they’re telling us, it certainly has all the earmarks of a major injury.”

Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling has taken Ryu’s spot in the starting rotation. On Monday, the 32-year-old threw five shutout innings with two strikeouts and only gave up one hit in Toronto’s 8-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

However, if the Blue Jays are looking to add to their pitching depth, Olney believes there will be slim pickings in the trade market.

“At this stage, I don’t think there’s a lot of trade talk amongst teams,” said Olney. “There might be some talk about minor-type guys, but what I’m hearing from general managers is that they don’t expect serious conversations will pick up until we get closer to the All-Star Game. [But] generally speaking, the trade market for starting pitching will be relatively thin.”

One of the pitchers contenders could target is RHP Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Wheeler is currently in the third year of a $118 million five-year contract and has a 4-3 record with a 3.14 ERA this season.

The Phillies are currently 11 and a half games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and four and a half games back of the San Francisco Giants for the third wild-card spot in the National League. The team also recently fired manager Joe Girardi.

Olney believes that teams will check in with the Phillies, but it is unlikely Philadelphia will go down that route.

“The only reason the Phillies might think about trading him would be if they were to blow up their season,” said Olney. “There’s a lot of concern about [infielder] Bryce Harper’s elbow [and there are questions] if he is going to need a major operation for the rest of the year. Do [the Phillies] need to restructure their payroll?

“But their owner, John Middleton, told me last year he wouldn’t trade Wheeler for vintage Babe Ruth.”

RHP Kyle Gibson of the Phillies, Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, Drew Smyly and Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs, and Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels were other pitchers Onley mentioned teams like the Blue Jays could target.

“Probably the most coveted pitcher at the deadline [will be] Frankie Montas,” said Olney. “He’s 29, [has an] ERA just over three, and he’s dominant. I think the A’s and the Blue Jays, in terms of how they do business, could potentially match up.”