San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will reportedly announce his retirement on Thursday, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources tell The Athletic that Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow. More to come... — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021

Posey, 34, spent his entire career with the Giants after being drafted by the club fifth overall in the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft. In 1,371 career games over 12 seasons, Posey hit .302 with 1,500 hits, 158 home runs, and 729 runs batted in.

The seven-time all-star won three time World Series championships with the Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He was also named National League MVP for the 2012 season.

The 34-year-old also won a batting title in 2012, a Gold Glove in 2016, and four Silver Slugger awards (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017). Posey also named NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2012 and 2021.