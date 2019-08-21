By the Numbers: 2019 is the year of the home run

2019 has been the year of the home run in Major League Baseball. As such, here are some interesting numbers that you should be aware of:

4 – Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angeles), Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) and rookie Pete Alonso (New York Mets) each hit at least 40 home runs by Aug. 18, which is the second earliest date four players have reached the mark in MLB history.

5 – Jorge Soler (Kansas City Royals), Bellinger, Trout, Yelich and Alonso are all on pace to surpass their respective team’s record for the most home runs hit by a single player in a season.

198 – The Toronto Blue Jays have hit 198 home runs, the 12th most in the history of their franchise, with 34 games remaining in the season.

244 – The Minnesota Twins currently lead the majors with 244 home runs, which is also a franchise record. They are chasing the New York Yankees, who hit 267 home runs in 2018, for the most ever in a season.

5,320 – Entering Wednesday, MLB hitters had gone deep 5,320 times. The most home runs ever hit in a season was 6,105, which happened in 2017.

*All stats courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau