By the Numbers: 60 a number of significance in Gretzky’s career

‘The Great One’ Wayne Gretzky turns 60 on Tuesday, a number that popped up several times during his storied NHL career.

The Brantford, Ont., native scored 60 hat tricks during his career, holding league records in both the regular season (50) and playoffs (10).

From March 13, 1983 to Jan. 27, 1984 (one day after his 23rd birthday), Gretzky recorded a point in 60 straight games, posting 70 goals and 111 assists for 181 points. It was a streak that began with a nine-game run at the end of the 1982-83 season and continued with a 51-game stretch the following year. The latter stands as the longest official point streak in NHL history.

Gretzky also holds the NHL records for fewest games to 60 goals in a season (49 games played in 1981-82), 60 assists in a season (32 games in 1985-86) and 60 assists in a career (56 GP).

Gretzky also had great success on his birthday during his career. He registered 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points in 10 career games on Jan. 26, his highest goal total on any calendar date in January. He also recorded hat tricks on this day in 1985 (age 24) and 1991 (age 30).

In his illustrious career split between the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, Gretzky recorded 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. All three are NHL records.

He is the only player to record over 200 points in season (four times) and tallied more than 100 points 16 times, 14 consecutively.

Gretzky’s trophy case is also overflowing with four Stanley Cups, nine Hart Trophies, 10 Art Ross Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies, five Lady Byng Trophies and four Lester B. Pearson Awards.

His No. 99 is retired league-wide, the only player to receive that honour. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame immediately upon his retirement in 1999.