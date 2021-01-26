49m ago
Hockey world celebrates Gretzky's 60th birthday
Tributes came in from all over the hockey world as people and teams showed their love and respect for "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky on his 60th birthday.
TSN.ca Staff
Top 10: Gretzky moments
TSN
Happy 60th Birthday to “The Great One”
NHL
Happy 60th Birthday, Wayne Gretzky!
NHL PR
Happy 60th Birthday to "The Great One"!
To mark @WayneGretzky's milestone day, here's a look at where he ranks in terms of fastest to the "60" benchmarks in NHL history.
EDMONTON OILERS
THE GREAT ONE IS 60.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Happy birthday to the Greatest.
PIERRE LeBRUN
Happy 60th to The Great One!
Had such a blast re-living the '87 Canada Cup with No. 99 last May when TSN re-aired the 3-game final. Here was our chat for TSN after all 3 games were re-aired to wrap it up. His passion for the game remains unmatched.
FRANK SERAVALLI
Happy 60th Birthday, @WayneGretzky. #99