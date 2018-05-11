A 59 win regular season was not enough to save the job of Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, who was fired by the team on Friday.

Casey leaves the team after seven seasons in charge, that include a franchise best five consecutive trips to the post season.

After missing the playoffs in his first two years with 23-43 and 34-48 records, the Raptors went 48-34 in 2013-14 to make the post season for the first time under Casey.

The Raptors were eliminated in seven games by the Brooklyn Nets after taking a 3-2 series lead during the 2014 playoffs.

The following season would see the Raptors post 49 wins, but once again fall in the first round of the playoffs, this time in a sweep at the hands of the Washington Wizards.

The 2015-16 season saw the Raptors win a then team record 56 games and advance to the conference finals for the first time. They were eliminated by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

The Cavaliers played a huge role in the remainder of Casey’s time in Toronto as they bounced the Raptors the following year in the first of two consecutive second round sweeps.

The 2017-18 season would see the Raptors once again set a franchise record for wins with 59 and earn their first ever number one seed, before once again going out in four games to the Cavs.

Following his final season in charge, Casey was selected as National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Overall, Casey posted a 320-238 regular season record and was 21-30 in the post season, he leaves as the franchise's all-time winningest coach.

The Raptors captured four playoff series with Casey as head coach.