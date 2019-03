Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers in the first period and did not return after getting injured in a fight with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

#Habs announce Byron won’t return tonight due to an upper body injury sustained in his 1st period fight with #Panthers Weegar. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 27, 2019

The fight comes as no surprise, given Byron was suspended three games for a charge into the glass on Weegar when the two teams met in January.

#Habs Byron was knocked woozy by #Panthers Weegar in a fight, likely precipitated by the high hit Byron made on Weegar on January 15, resulting in a 3-game suspension for the former. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 26, 2019

Byron had 15 goals and 15 assists in 53 games before Tuesday's game.