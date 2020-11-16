Cabot to build B.C. resort Cabot, the golf resort operator best known for its Links and Cliffs courses in Cape Breton, N.S., is set to announce a new Canadian course and resort in Revelstoke, B.C.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The new facility, named Cabot Revelstoke, will be set in the Monashee and Selkirk Mountain ranges, known as a hotbed for skiing, especially heli-skiing. It will include world-class golf, resort hospitality and luxury real estate.

The architect on the new course, called Cabot Pacific, is Rod Whitman, who designed Cabot Links. Set on a bench of land high above the Columbia River valley, the design will take golfers over natural contours and play among and around cliffs, creeks and large rocky outcroppings set against mountain backdrops. Clearing on the land started last month and it’s expected to open in 2023.

“Having the opportunity to build a mountain course with the Cabot team in this spectacular destination is a true honor and lifetime achievement for me,” said Whitman, who called the site one of the best in Canada.

This will be Cabot’s third master-planned golf resort and community. In addition to the Nova Scotia location, Cabot Saint Lucia is under construction in that Caribbean nation.

“When we look for extraordinary golf sites throughout the world, we so rarely find the natural beauty that drew us to Cape Breton and Saint Lucia,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, the CEO and co-founder of Cabot. “I was immediately inspired by the grandeur of the mountains that surround Revelstoke and reminded why people have been drawn to the mountains for generations.”

The resort includes the Lodge at Cabot Revelstoke, a 159-room hotel that will be situated at the base of Mount Mackenzie. It is steps from the gondola and overlooks the first tee. It will operate as a year-round facility, catering to both golfers and skiers. Some of the amenities include a ski concierge, a number of dining options, a pro shop, meeting facilities and a spa.

There will be a limited number of permanent residences, ranging from two to five bedrooms, available as well.