Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman Tuesday night at the NHL Awards.

Makar led all defenceman with 28 goals and was second to Josi in points (86). He ranked second among defenseman with a plus-48 rating, second in even-strength points (52), third in power-play points (34), tied for first in game-winning goals (six) and was second in shots on goal (240).

The runner-up for the Norris Trophy last season, Makar helped Colorado finish first in the Western Conference during the regular season (56-19-7) and would be the first Avalanche player to win the award.

The other nominees were Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.

Click here to see the rest of the winners at the 2021-22 NHL Awards.