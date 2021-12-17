DES MOINES, Iowa — Calen Addison scored two power-play goals to lead the Iowa Wild over the Manitoba Moose 4-1 in the American Hockey League Friday.

Mason Shaw had a goal and an assist, and Nate Sucese rounded out the offence for Iowa (10-10-3). Adam Beckman chipped in with two assists.

Wild goalie Hunter Jones stopped 36-of-37 shots in the win.

C.J. Suess scored the lone goal for the Moose (15-9-1), which have dropped two straight. Arvid Holm made 24 saves.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 37-28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.