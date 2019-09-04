The Calgary Flames have signed forwards Devante Smith-Pelly, Tobias Rieder, Zac Rinaldo and Alexandre Grenier to professional tryouts to attend training camp.

Smith-Pelly had four goals and eight points in 54 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He spent 20 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears, posting six goals and 14 points, before joining the Capitals for three games in the playoffs, in which he was held without a point.

The 27-year-old contributed seven goals - including three during the Stanley Cup Final - and eight points in 24 games during the Capitals run to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Rieder, 26, was held without a goal and had 11 assists in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He has 55 goals and 128 points in 379 career NHL games with the Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes.

Rinaldo, 29, had one goal and three points in 23 games with the Nashville Predators last season, along with one assist in three games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. He is a veteran of 351 career games and has scored 15 goals and 37 points while amassing 719 penalty minutes.

Grenier spent last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, posting 11 goals and 27 points in 68 games. He has appeared in nine career NHL games, most recently playing three with the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17. He was a third-round draft pick of the Canucks in 2011.