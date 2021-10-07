Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman will have a hearing Thursday for boarding Jansen Harkins of the Winnipeg Jets during Wednesday's preseason game.

Coleman hit the Jets forward into the boards after Harkins lost his footing in the second period of the Winnipeg's 3-2 win, receiving a two-minute penalty for boarding.

Harkins left the game briefly but returned. He and Coleman both received 10-minute misconducts just over three minutes into the third period.

"l mean, those are tough now. It was a pretty solid check into the numbers," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said of the hit. "We're fortunate that he's healthy. You don't want to see anything happen from behind but then it's hockey again. Everybody's healthy, away we go, we're fine. I'm not going to complain about it."

Coleman is entering his first season with the Flames after signing a six-year, $29.4 million contract in July. The 29-year-old scored 14 goals and posted 31 points in 55 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season while amassing 37 penalty minutes.

Harkins, 24, had one goal and two points in 26 games with the Jets last season. He appeared in one playoff game, but did not record a point.