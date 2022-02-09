With the Calgary Flames sitting fourth in the Pacific Division, general manager Brad Treliving is looking to bolster his secondary scoring ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Offensively, the trio of Johnny Gaudreau (54 points), Matthew Tkachuk (45) and Elias Lindholm (37) up front, currently leads the Flames.

“Listen, Johnny and Matthew and Lindy have had a terrific first half, right?” Treliving told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun in an interview on Tuesday. “They’ve driven us offensively most nights. We need that to continue. But if you hope to have any success, you can’t rely on one or two guys or one line.

“I still think there’s people currently here that we can get more from offensively.’’

After the first line, the scoring drops off. Andrew Mangiapane has 20 goals, but has just two in 13 games since Jan. 2. Sean Monahan has seven goals and 19 points in 42 games, while Blake Coleman has 10 goals and 18 points in 41 games.

“Yeah, if there’s an area we continue to look at to try to upgrade in, it would be that,’’ Treliving said. “That’s fair to say. If we can help ourselves there, that’s certainly something we’d like to do.’’

In contrast to the forward unit, Treliving is happy with how the defence corps has played. After losing captain Mark Giordano to the Seattle expansion draft, there were questions as to how the team would fill that hole.

Since then, young defencemen Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylingston have stepped up this season, while veterans Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev have continued to take on tough minutes. Off-season acquisitions Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson have proven to be solid depth additions.

“It’s a defence that can transition the puck, there’s puck movers, and there’s some size and weight back there that can handle the heavy lifting down low and make things uncomfortable for people,’’ Treliving said.

“It continues to evolve, it continues to improve since the start of the year. And we rely on all of them. I’m been real happy with how the defence has performed.’’

LeBrun reported on Insider Trading he believes the Flames have natural trade partners in teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators and that with a lot of the top contenders looking at defence, it might give the Flames an edge in terms of going through the forward market.

There are just under six weeks to go until the Mar. 21 trade deadline but it appears Treliving would prefer to get his moves done before then.

“If I could have my druthers and get out in front of it, I certainly would like to do that,’’ Treliving said. “I like to do things earlier. But No. 1, you need a dance partner. So you can sit here and say, ‘Here’s my timeline,’ but you got to have somebody that fits the same timeline as you that’s prepared to move something that you’re looking for and the cost and fit and all that.

“But then, for exactly the reasons you mentioned, there is uniqueness this season. … We’ve got games in hand and we’re playing 40 in 80 days here. So, you want to be careful that you keep your powder a little bit dry depending on the schedule, the health, injuries, all those things will become factors down the stretch.’’