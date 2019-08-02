The Calgary Flames have bought out defenceman Michael Stone after clearing waivers.

In 2018-19, Stone appeared in just 14 games with the Flames after missing most of the campaign with a blood clot in his arm.

He was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Flames on Feb. 20, 2017 in exchange for a 2017 third-round pick and a 2018 conditional fifth-round selection.

The 29-year-old was entering the final season of a three-year, $10.5 million contract.

He was originally drafted in the third round (69th overall) at the 2008 NHL Draft by the Coyotes.

In 439 NHL games, Stone has recorded 29 goals and 117 points.