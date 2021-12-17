Flames, Avalanche and Panthers shut down until Dec. 26

The Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been shut down until December 26, the league announced on Friday.

"A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days," the league wrote in a statement.

Mikael Backlund became the 19th Calgary Flames player to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Of the Flames active roster, only Matthew Tkachuk, Dan Vladar, Blake Coleman and Michael Stone remain off the list as of Friday morning.

The Flames’ postponed games to date include: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

Prior to The Avalanche's loss Thursday night the team was given the option to postpone their game against Predators but elected to play.

Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar and goaltender Darcy Kuemper entered the league's COVID-19 protocol just before puck drop, leaving the team to play two skaters short with an emergency backup behind goaltender Pavel Francouz.

The Avalanche’s postponed games include: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

The Panthers’ postponed games include: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

