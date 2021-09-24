57m ago
Flames' Zary week-to-week with fractured ankle
Calgary Flames prospect Connor Zary is considered week-to-week with a fracture in his ankle. The team added that the 2020 first-round pick will not require surgery on the injury, which was first incurred while blocking a shot in a rookie game earlier this week.
TSN.ca Staff
Zary, 19, had three goals and seven points in nine games with the AHL's Stockton Heat last season. The forward also posted six goals and 24 points in 15 games with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.