Calgary Flames prospect Connor Zary is considered week-to-week with a fracture in his ankle.

The team added that the 2020 first-round pick will not require surgery on the injury, which was first incurred while blocking a shot in a rookie game earlier this week.

#Flames @MFradiology Injury Update: Upon further imaging, it has been determined Connor Zary has a fracture in his ankle. It will not require surgery and he is listed as week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/JQJbOLCB98 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 24, 2021

Zary, 19, had three goals and seven points in nine games with the AHL's Stockton Heat last season. The forward also posted six goals and 24 points in 15 games with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.