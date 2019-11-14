1h ago
Brodie alert after collapsing at Flames practice
Calgary Flames practice was halted on Thursday when defenceman TJ Brodie collapsed to the ice in what the team called "an episode." Brodie, 29, was taken off the ice on a stretcher by emergency medical staff. In a statement, the team said that Brodie was "alert and responsive" before being taken to a hospital for observation.
TSN.ca Staff
Franklin: Brodie collapses at Flames' practice
Calgary Flames practice was halted on Thursday when defenceman TJ Brodie collapsed to the ice in what the team called "an episode."
Brodie, 29, was taken off the ice on a stretcher by emergency medical staff.
TSN's Jermain Franklin notes that Brodie was conscious and alert when he was taken off the ice.
The team confirmed to Franklin that Brodie was awake and responsive before he left the building.
Later on Thursday, general manager Brad Treliving released a statement.
"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Treliving said. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you."
A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Flames.
He's appeared in 21 games this season and has averaged 19:13 minutes a night with eight assists.