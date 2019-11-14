Calgary Flames practice was halted on Thursday when defenceman TJ Brodie collapsed to the ice in what the team called "an episode."

Brodie, 29, was taken off the ice on a stretcher by emergency medical staff.

It looked like the #Flames D-man, TJ Brodie had a seizure of some sort on the ice. Practice was halted immediately. The ambulance and fire department have arrived on the scene and stretched a conscious and, what looked like, an alert Brodie out of the Saddledome. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) November 14, 2019

TSN's Jermain Franklin notes that Brodie was conscious and alert when he was taken off the ice.

As soon as the #Flames have more information they will let us know. They confirmed that Brodie was awake and responsive before he left the building. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) November 14, 2019

The team confirmed to Franklin that Brodie was awake and responsive before he left the building.

Later on Thursday, general manager Brad Treliving released a statement.

'TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today. He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you.'#Flames GM Brad Treliving pic.twitter.com/VQYqHw717p — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 14, 2019

"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Treliving said. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you."

A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Flames.

He's appeared in 21 games this season and has averaged 19:13 minutes a night with eight assists.