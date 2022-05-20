Flames lead Oilers after first period in Game 2

The Calgary Flames jumped out to a quick lead once again and lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 after the first period of Game 2.

Michael Stone opened the scoring with a seeing-eye slap shot that beat Oilers' goaltender Mike Smith.

Brett Ritchie gave the Flames a 2-0 lead six minutes into the game, when he was left alone in front of the net and put a rebound past a sprawling Smith.

Veteran defenceman Duncan Keith brought the deficit to one with just over six minutes remaining, firing a shot past Flames' goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Calgary leads the series 1-0 after winning Game 1 9-6 on Wednesday.