Lucic suspended two games for roughing
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has been suspended for two games for roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred early in the second period of the Flames' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Lucic is seen punching Sherwood in the head following a scrum in behind Calgary's net.
The Flames visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday night