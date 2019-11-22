Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving shut down any talk of major changes on Friday with the team mired in a six-game winless skid.

“The coaches aren’t going anywhere. Our top players aren’t going anywhere,” Treliving said, per Postmedia.

The Flames held a players-only meeting on Thursday night after their 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The loss marked the third time in five games the team had been shut out.

"Just a lot of honesty between guys," captain Mark Giordano said of the meeting. "We all love each other in here. Right now, we have a lot of guys that are trying to be the guy who’s going to change the tide and change the momentum."

The Flames last picked up a point on Nov. 9, when they lost 3-2 to the Blues in overtime, and have been outscored 20-3 over their past five games.

"We were frustrated obviously and you can see that and you can tell by the fact the guys had a little meeting after the game that you're well aware of," head coach Bill Peters said. "Frustration would be the right word. We've got to stay together and work our way through it."

The team could get a morale boost in the near future, though, as Treliving announced TJ Brodie will join the team on their road trip. Brodie, who is still without a timetable for his return to play, has been out since an on-ice episode during practice on Nov. 14.

The Flames will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon and have two more road games, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, before returning home to play the Ottawa Senators next Saturday.