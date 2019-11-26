Treliving: Investigation is ongoing, Peters has not been relieved of his duties

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday no determination has been made on Bill Peters' job status as of yet in the wake of allegations of racism.

Peters was not on the ice for the team's practice in Buffalo on Tuesday. Instead, associate coach Geoff Ward ran the team's skate.

“Bill has not been relieved of his duties, we are continuing this ongoing investigation right now," Treliving told reporters.

“The serious nature of this is not lost on us, we take it with extreme seriousness."

On Monday night, former player Akim Aliu tweeted that Peters used racist language toward him when Peters coached Aliu with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs during the 2009—10 season.

Treliving said Tuesday an investigation into the allegations was still ongoing and he wants to talk to all parties involved before making a decision. The NHL also issued a statement saying they would investigate on Tuesday.

Aliu wrote the following on Twitter over the course of three tweets Monday night.

“Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about [Mike] Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.

“First one to admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his Pro career.”

TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli spoke with Aliu following the accusation Monday night, which involved Peters criticizing Aliu’s choice of music.

“He walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said ‘Hey Akim, I’m sick of you playing that n----- s---,’ ” Aliu told TSN, with Peters, who was then the Ice Hogs head coach, referring to Aliu’s selection of hip-hop music. “He said ‘I’m sick of hearing this n-----s f------ other n-----s in the ass stuff.’

“He then walked out like nothing ever happened. You could hear a pin drop in the room, everything went dead silent. I just sat down in my stall, didn’t say a word.”

Two of Aliu’s Rockford teammates who were in the room at the time of the alleged incident, Simon Pepin and Peter MacArthur, independently corroborated Aliu’s account to TSN on Tuesday.

"I think everyone should be held accountable for their actions or words spoken," Pepin said.

Calgary has also struggled on the ice this season, sitting at 11-12-4 and sixth place in the Pacific Division.