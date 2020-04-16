Geoff Ward, who replaced Bill Peters behind the Calgary Flames bench earlier this season, said Wednesday he is happy to see his former boss find work.

Peters admitted in his resignation as head coach of the Flames in November that he used racial slurs while coaching in the AHL a decade ago. He found his first job back in hockey when signed a two-year contract of the KHL's Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg on Wednesday.

“Billy is a good coach. He made a mistake, but he’s an awful good man, in spite of the fact the mistake did happen,” Ward told TSN's Jermain Franklin. “It’s nice to see that he’s getting another opportunity. And I think that based on his knowledge of the game and what he’s like as a coach, that he will go over there and have some success.

“I think he’s done some things to atone for what was occurred… Seeing that and people recognizing that, I think are important. So, now the fact that he’s getting another opportunity to go and do what he loves, and that’s coach, it’s nice to see. As I said, I’m sure he will be successful there.”

In a video call with reporters on Wednesday, Peters also expressed that he believed he had grown since leaving the Flames.

"I think as time goes on we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I'm no different than that. You learn from all the experiences that you're in, and you become better," Peters said.

"It's no different right now, going through a very trying time right now in the world with the global pandemic, and I believe we're going to come out of this, and when we come out of this people are going to be better people for it and more passionate and compassionate towards each other and more patient."

Ward first joined the Flames staff as an associate coach under Peters in 2018. He has guided the team to a 24-15-3 record since taking over as head coach this season after a 12-12-4 start under Peters.