The Calgary Flames lost 5-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night to close out their six-game road trip with a 2-3-1 record.

The blowout loss was their second to the Senators in three games, having lost 6-1 to Ottawa on Thursday before bouncing back with a 6-3 win on Saturday.

"We had an opportunity tonight to get off the road trip above .500 but we didn't get it done," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said.

"We've got to find the answers. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We've got to come up with the solutions ourselves. As a team we've got to be more committed to playing the game the right way."

The Flames were outscored 24-13 over their road trip, seeing their record drop to 10-11-2 on the season.

After a scoreless first period on Monday, the Flames exited the second down 3-1 and couldn't solve Matt Murray in the third. Calgary was outshot 35-28 by the Senators in the game.

"We shot ourselves in the foot an awful lot," Ward said. "I thought our first period was good and then we played a little bit of turnover hockey, we lost our third man high. There were a lot of things that happened that they were able to capitalize on."

The Flames now return home and will face the Senators for a fourth straight game on Thursday.