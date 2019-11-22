The Calgary Flames held a players-only meeting on Thursday night after falling 5-0 to the St. Louis Blues to extend their winless skid to six games.

"Just a lot of honesty between guys," captain Mark Giordano said of the meeting. "We all love each other in here. Right now, we have a lot of guys that are trying to be the guy who’s going to change the tide and change the momentum."

The Flames last picked up a point on Nov. 9, when they lost 3-2 to the Blues in overtime, and have been outscored 20-3 over their past five games.

"We were frustrated obviously and you can see that and you can tell by the fact the guys had a little meeting after the game that you're well aware of," head coach Bill Peters said. "Frustration would be the right word. We've got to stay together and work our way through it."

Calgary posted the best record in the Western Conference last season, but have now dropped to 10-12-3 this year and sit second last in the Pacific Division.

"We know we have to be better collectively as a group," Giordano added. "Right now, we have a lot of guys that are trying to be the guy who's going to change the tide and change the momentum. We just need to know it doesn't work that way."

The Flames will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday hoping to find a way to spark more offence. The team was shutout for the third time in five games on Thursday and have not led at any point during their current skid.

"Not fun," forward Johnny Gaudreau said. "It's a bit difficult to go through. It [stinks]."

Gaudreau, who had 36 goals last season, has just five goals through 25 games this season and saw his current drought extended to six games against the Blues.