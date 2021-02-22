The Calgary Flames announced that goaltender Jacob Markstrom would not dress Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs with what the team says is an upper-body injury.

Markstrom is considered day-to-day. David Rittich got the start against Toronto, stopping all 34 shots in a 3-0 victory.

The 31-year-old Markstrom has a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909 in 15 games so far this season.

The Flames also announced that Artyom Zagidulin and Oliver Kylington have been activated to the active roster from the taxi squad. 

Frederik Andersen also missed Monday's game because of a lower-body injury.

Calgary will be back in action also against the Leafs on Wednesday.