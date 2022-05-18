Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored in the first 51 seconds as the Calgary Flames took a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the first period of Game 1 in their second-round playoff series.

Brett Ritchie scored his first-ever playoff goal for Calgary’s third goal of the game and Connor McDavid scored his fifth goal of the playoffs to get the Oilers on the board.

After allowing three goals, Mike Smith was replaced by Mikko Koskinen in net, who made nine saves in the first period. Jacob Markstrom made four saves for the Flames as he faced just five shots.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.