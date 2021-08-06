The Calgary Flames have signed forwards Matthew Phillips and Luke Philp to one-year, two-way contracts worth $750,000, the team announced on Friday.

Phillips, 23, scored eight goals and 21 points in 30 games with the Stockton Heat last season, his third year with the team. He was drafted in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft

Philp, 25, recorded eight goals and nine assists with the Heat last season, good for third on the team in scoring. He was originally signed by the Flames as a free agent in 2019.