The Calgary Flames have named Kirk Muller as associate coach and Cail MacLean as assistant coach.

Muller was most recently an associate coach with the Montreal Canadiens from 2016-17 to February 2021, his second stint with the team. He was an assistant with the Canadiens from 2006-07 until 2010-11 before going on to be head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011-12 through 2013-14. He spent two seasons as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues in 2014-15.

MacLean undertakes his first NHL coaching position after three seasons as the head coach of Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton. The 2020-21 season was MacLean's eighth season with the Flames organization, having served as an assistant coach with the Abbotsford Heat from 2011-2013, two seasons as the head coach with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and one season as an assistant in Stockton prior to becoming the head coach in 2018-19.

Muller and MacLean will join Darryl Sutter's staff that includes assistant coach Ryan Huska, goaltender coach Jason Labarbera and video coach Jamie Pringle.

Former assistant coaches Ray Edwards and Martin Gelinas will not return to the coaching staff. Edwards will resume his previous role in player development while Gelinas will also transition to player development operations.