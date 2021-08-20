The Calgary Flames have come to terms with Nikita Zadorov on a new deal.

The team announced a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the restricted free agent defenceman.

Zadorov, 26, was acquired by the Flames from the Chicago Blackhawks last month for a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

He appeared in 55 games for Chicago last season, scoring a goal and adding seven assists over 19:12 of ice time a night.

A native of Moscow, Zadorov heads into his ninth NHL season.

Originally taken with the 16th overall pick of the 2013 draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, Zadorov is a veteran of 411 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Blackhawks.

Internationally, he's represented Russia on a number of occasions, including this past spring's IIHF World Hockey Championships.

Zadorov played the past two seasons on identical one-year, $3.2 million deals.