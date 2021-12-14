LeBrun shares the details on Calgary's COVID-19 outbreak and where they go from here

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol on Tuesday.

The addition of the three players brings the team's total to nine players and one member of the training staff in the protocol.

"Thank you for the well wishes!" Lucic wrote on Twitter. "Our team is 100% vaccinated and some like myself also have a booster. Looking forward to being back on the ice soon!

#Flames Roster Update: Noah Hanifin, Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 14, 2021

Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and the member of the training staff were added to the protocol Monday, leading the NHL to postpone the team's games through at least Thursday. ​

The Flames are currently scheduled to return to the ice Saturday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Not sure if this has been reported but the Calgary Flames tell me that as of this afternoon, all players/staff that tested positive for COVID-19 [incl Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane] are asymptomatic and NOT sick. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) December 13, 2021

The announcement Monday marked the third time this season a team has had games postponed because of COVID. The Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have also had games postponed.

Calgary is on four-game losing streak and is coming off a 4-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at the Saddledome. Despite their recent struggles, the Flames remain in second place in the Pacific Division, trailing only the Anaheim Ducks, with a 15-7-6 record and had gotten off to its best start to a season since their 1988-89 Stanley Cup winning season.