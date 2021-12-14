2h ago
Flames add Hanifin, Lucic and Monahan to COVID-19 protocol
Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol on Tuesday. The addition of the three players brings the team's total to nine players and one member of the training staff in the protocol.
TSN.ca Staff
"Thank you for the well wishes!" Lucic wrote on Twitter. "Our team is 100% vaccinated and some like myself also have a booster. Looking forward to being back on the ice soon!
Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and the member of the training staff were added to the protocol Monday, leading the NHL to postpone the team's games through at least Thursday.
The Flames are currently scheduled to return to the ice Saturday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The announcement Monday marked the third time this season a team has had games postponed because of COVID. The Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have also had games postponed.
Calgary is on four-game losing streak and is coming off a 4-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Saturday at the Saddledome. Despite their recent struggles, the Flames remain in second place in the Pacific Division, trailing only the Anaheim Ducks, with a 15-7-6 record and had gotten off to its best start to a season since their 1988-89 Stanley Cup winning season.