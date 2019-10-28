The Calgary Flames placed forward Tobias Rieder on waivers Monday.

Rieder, 26, has one goal in nine games with the Flames this season and is minus-4. He signed with the team in the off-season after posting 11 assists in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

The German centre is a veteran of 388 NHL games, with 56 goals and 129 points in his career since debuting with the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15.

Rieder was drafted by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.