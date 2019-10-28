6h ago
Flames place Tobias Rieder on waivers
`According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Calgary Flames placed forward Tobias Rieder on waivers Monday. Rieder, 26, has one goal and no assists in nine games with the Flames this season and is minus-4.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 1, Jets 2 (OT)
The Calgary Flames placed forward Tobias Rieder on waivers Monday.
Rieder, 26, has one goal in nine games with the Flames this season and is minus-4. He signed with the team in the off-season after posting 11 assists in 67 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.
The German centre is a veteran of 388 NHL games, with 56 goals and 129 points in his career since debuting with the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15.
Rieder was drafted by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.