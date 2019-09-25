Flames Ice Chips: Peters wants more from Dube: 'He's slipped'

The Calgary Flames re-signed restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21 million contract on Wednesday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the third year of the contract will see Tkachuk earn $9 million, the same as Brayden Point. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes that Point's three-year, $20.25 million contract signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this week has served as a catalyst in talks between the two sides.

Tkachuk had a career year last season, posting 34 goals and 77 points in 80 games with the Flames. He added two goals and one assist in five playoff games.

HE'S SIGNED!



The #Flames have inked Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year deal with an AAV of $7 million. https://t.co/h9xtKmiDAN — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 25, 2019

Tkachuk's signing leaves three high-profile restricted free agents still in need of a contract for this season; Winnipeg Jets forwards Patrick Laine and Kyle Connor and Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen.

Selected sixth overall in 2016, Tkachuk has scored 71 goals and posted 174 points in 224 games since joining the Flames.