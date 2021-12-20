34m ago
Flames reopen facilities, report no new positive tests
The Calgary Flames announced Monday that they have reopened their facilities for players and staff that have remained negative with daily COVID-19 testing.
TSN.ca Staff
Furthermore, players and staff will be able to return as permitted after completing isolation requirements.
The Flames also reported that as of Sunday they have no new positive tests.
The NHL had announced Friday that the Flames would be shut down until after the league's holiday break. Cross-border travel is also on hold until at least December 26.