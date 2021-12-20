The Calgary Flames announced Monday that they have reopened their facilities for players and staff that have remained negative with daily COVID-19 testing.

Furthermore, players and staff will be able to return as permitted after completing isolation requirements.

The Flames have reopened their facility today for players & staff that have remained negative with daily testing. Over the next week, players & staff will be returning to the facility as allowed after completing their required isolation period as per AHS recommendations. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 20, 2021

The Flames also reported that as of Sunday they have no new positive tests.

#Flames Protocol Update: No players or support staff tested positive yesterday (Dec. 19). We will continue the testing process with public health guidance. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 20, 2021

The NHL had announced Friday that the Flames would be shut down until after the league's holiday break. Cross-border travel is also on hold until at least December 26.