Flames' Bennett unlikely to be in lineup vs. Jets

Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett, who has recently been in the middle of trade rumours, likely won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, according to TSN Darren Dreger.

Sam Bennett likely won’t be in the Flames lineup tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Coach decision. This may fuel trade speculation, but sources say, at the moment, there is nothing on the front burner related to trade. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 4, 2021

However, Dreger notes that there is "nothing on the front burner" when it comes to any possible trades involving Bennett.

"This may fuel trade speculation, but sources say, at the moment, there is nothing on the front burner related to trade," said Dreger on Twitter.

On Tuesday's Insider Trading, Dreger said that the Flames were in no rush to deal the 24-yer-old centre.

"Trade speculation always generates a buzz, particularly in Canada. But the Flames’ position on Sam Bennett is no different than it was a year ago: They are in absolutely no rush to trade him. It has to be the right fit," said Dreger on Insider Trading. "It’s got to work best for the Flames, otherwise, GM Brad Treliving is willing to stand pat and use Bennett as a potentially impactful player for Calgary."

The native of Holland Landing, Ont., has one assist over nine games this season.

Bennett, selected fourth overall by Calgary in 2014, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Flames, scoring 63 goals and 66 assists over 373 games.