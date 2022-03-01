The Calgary Flames have signed Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward Rory Kerins to a three-year, entry-level contract while the Seattle Kraken are expected to sign Greyhounds winger Tye Kartye.

A couple of @OHLHoundPower are closing in on NHL contracts. Rory Kerins is finalizing a contract with the @NHLFlames. Meanwhile, Tye Kartye is expected to sign with sign @SeattleKraken and former Hounds great…Ron Francis. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 1, 2022

Kerins, who was a sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2020, is in the midst of a career-year with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, posting 33 goals and 84 points in 50 games this season. He joined the AHL's Stockton Heat for four games last season, failing to post a point.

Kartye, an unrestricted free agent, has 33 goals and 58 points in 45 games this season. The 20-year-old had 25 goals and 53 points in 64 games last season.