The Calgary Flames announced Wednesday afternoon that they have signed defenceman Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year entry-level contract.

The team says he will remain in Sweden next season and come to North American following the 2020-21 season.

He is a member of HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League and recorded 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 51 games this season. The year before, Kinnvall had 22 points in 55 games.

The 22-year-old is a native of Gavle, Sweden.