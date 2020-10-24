The Calgary Flames have signed forward Josh Leivo to a one-year, $875 thousand contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Leivo appeared in 36 games last season with the Vancouver Canucks and scored seven goals with 12 assists.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 169 career games in the NHL with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs and has 31 goals and 34 assists.

The Maple Leafs selected Leivo with the 86th pick in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.