Calgary Flames' defenceman T.J. Brodie is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, assuming there are no setbacks prior to puck drop, according to TSN's Jermain Franklin.

Brodie returned to practice on Sunday for the first time after collapsing during practice on November 14.

"I feel good. Obviously that was the first time out with other skaters since it happened," Brodie told NHL.com. "Just trying to get back into the speed of things. ... It's good to be back with the guys and to get back out there and get practicing. The support from that room is incredible and it definitely makes things a lot easier with a group like that behind you and having that support."

The Flames have gone 1-4 since Brodie was stretchered off the ice in practice and head coach Bill Peters said he's hoping the defenceman will play Monday to help spark the team.

"He wants to play," Peters said. "He's eager. If he gets full clearance he'll be in the lineup. ... It's exciting, he's an emotional boost, it's good to see him, get the group together again and he'll be a game-time decision tomorrow. We hope to get him into the lineup."

The 29-year-old has recorded eight assists in 21 games with Calgary this season while averaging 19:12 of ice time per game.

Calgary enters Monday's game sitting sixth in the Pacific Division with an 11-12-3 record.