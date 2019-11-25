On the heels of criticism for Mike Babcock's coaching tactics with a rookie Mitch Marner in Toronto, Babcock protege Bill Peters was called out by a former player of his own on Monday.

Akim Aliu tweeted he wasn't surprised to hear the Babcock news and said he had incidents with Peters, the Calgary Flames head coach, when Peters coached Aliu with the Chicago Blackhawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

"Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock," Aliu stated over three tweets. "Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.

"First one to admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his Pro career."

"During tonight's game I was made aware of a tweet from former player Akim Aliu and obviously we were playing so I haven't had a chance to sit down with Bill or our people internally, to talk about this and get to the bottom of it," Flames GM Brad Treliving told reporters Monday. "I would say we take these matters very, very seriously. Until such time as we have a chance to speak about it internally, we obviously want to address you people - we're aware of it, made aware of it during the game here this evening. And like I said, I haven't had a chance to talk to Bill. I will be doing that and until such time we won't have any further comment about it but we will address it and get back to you people once we have a chance to address it internally."

Peters was unavailable for comment after the game.

Aliu and Peters were together in AHL Rockford for two seasons from 2008 to 2010.