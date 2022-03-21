Will Fleury be the answer to the Wild's goaltending woes?

Forward Ryan Carpenter is heading to the Calgary Flames from the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2024 fifth-round pick, it was announced Monday.

The 31-year-old centre has appeared in 59 games this season for the Blackhawks, scoring three goals and adding eight assists. This was his third season in the Windy City after stints with the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks.

A native of Oviedo, Fla., Carpenter was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sharks in 2016.

The Flames pulled off another small trade late Monday afternoon, sending goaltender Michael McNiven to the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

The 24-year-old has appeared in one game this season as a member of the Habs. He was dealt from Montreal to the Flames in a deal earlier in the month.