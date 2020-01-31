Flames general manager Brad Treliving sounded off Friday on people who have claimed Calgary defenceman Marc Giordano purposely attempted to land a knee-on-knee hit on Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid during Wednesday's game.

“Any talk that there’s a malicious intent on the Gio hit (on McDavid) is complete garbage,” Treliving told reporters.

#Flames GM Brad Treliving: “Any talk that there’s a malicious intent on the Gio hit (on McDavid) is complete garbage.” — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 31, 2020

The incident in question occurred in the second period of the Flames' shootout win over the Oilers on Wednesday. As McDavid attempted to skate by Giordano in the neutral zone, the Flames captain appeared to reach out with his left leg and arm to slow down the Oilers star. McDavid was spun around on the play, but did not fall to the ice.

Afterwards, on the bench, McDavid expressed his frustration with the non-call by the referees and snapped his stick in half.

"I don’t want to start a big media circus at all," McDavid said post-game. "He’s obviously a guy that plays hard and that’s that."

On Thursday, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said he didn't believe it was a knee thrown by Giordano, or that there was any bad intent on the play. Leon Draisaitl, however, voiced his displeasure for the hit and added he believed a penalty would have been called if McDavid went to the ice.

The two teams will meet again in Calgary on Saturday night.