The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Jamar Wall.

The Texas Tech product will return for his ninth season with Calgary. He has won two Grey Cups with the Stamps, while recording 411 defensive tackles, 18 interceptions, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and four sacks.

Wall is a two-time CFL all-star and is three defensive tackles away from moving into the top five in franchise history. In November, he was named to the CFL's all-decade team for 2010-19.