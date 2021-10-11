The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Brad Cowan, the team announced on Monday.

The rookie played three games with the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this season before being released on Sept. 25.

Cowan was selected in the sixth round (No. 47 overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Redblacks. He played 23 regular-season games and two playoff games with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks, amassing 84 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.